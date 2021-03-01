Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Lutte Design Atelier
Widarto Impact
Behance.net
Lutte Design Atelier is our partner for branding and design that specifically scales up small businesses through branding.
Founded in early 2021, Lutte Design is optimistic that it will be competitive with other local agencies in Indonesia.
With the development of market trends from global to local, Lutte wants to increase the competitive value of local brands to survive and compete with the onslaught of global brands in Indonesia.

STRATEGY
We created the agency name LUTTE, which means Survive / Struggle. This will be Lutte's foundation, ethos, or principles that are applied to all staff, how to work, and how to improve work quality. Because to be able to compete in local and global markets, extra hard and smart work must be needed so that businesses can survive and develop.

SOLUTION
Apart from creating an agency name, we designed Lutte's identity to be elegant, super simple, aesthetically pleasing, and different from other local agencies. We selected the TT Hoves typeface as the Lutte logotype. TT Hoves are very unique, yet simple. Each corner letter really represents the dynamic agency character.

GOAL
We want Lutte to be one of the new agile agencies that attract clients' attention by 2021.


Image may contain: post-it note
Image may contain: book, print and handwriting
Image may contain: book, office supplies and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting, book and letter
Image may contain: screenshot and handwriting
Image may contain: handwriting, letter and book
Image may contain: book, office supplies and box
Image may contain: handbag, fashion accessory and luggage and bags
Image may contain: person, clothing and fashion
Image may contain: screenshot and mobile phone
Image may contain: computer, mobile phone and electronics
