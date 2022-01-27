2020 illustrations summary.
Selected works from this one-of-a-kind year.
HSE GLOBAL CITIES INNOVATION INDEX - 2020
My collaboration with National Research University: Higher School of Economics HSE and their recent research study — Global Cities Innovation Index 2020.
I’ve created cover art and illustrations for the book. This is a city of Los Angeles.
Art Director: Oleg Vasiliyev
Tokyo
Milan
Shanghai
New York
Book cover.
Lady Teal's Curios Podcast cover art
Marion
"Mank", film by David Fincher, for campaign by Watson DG.
Проводница / The Conductor
Play in verse, by Pavel Kravchuk.
Cover illustration & design.
Eames
I’ve been asked by Slanted Magazine to illustrate architectural phenomenon of Charles & Ray Eames as a font name for their edition #35: Los Angeles
Stronger together
Personal artwork in support of Belarus.
Reflector
Personal work
Personal work