2020 illustrations
Mariia Menshikova
2020 illustrations summary.

Selected works from this one-of-a-kind year. 

HSE GLOBAL CITIES INNOVATION INDEX - 2020
My collaboration with National Research University: Higher School of Economics HSE and their recent research study — Global Cities Innovation Index 2020.
I’ve created cover art and illustrations for the book. This is a city of Los Angeles.​​​​​​​
Art Director: Oleg Vasiliyev


Tokyo

Milan

Shanghai

New York

Book cover.
Lady Teal's Curios Podcast cover art

Marion 
"Mank", film by David Fincher, for campaign by Watson DG.

Проводница / The Conductor
Play in verse, by Pavel Kravchuk.
Cover illustration & design.

Eames
I’ve been asked by Slanted Magazine to illustrate architectural phenomenon of Charles & Ray Eames as a font name for their edition #35: Los Angeles

Coronavirus Financial Relief measures in US and Europe
For PSB Bank / ПромСвязьБанк

Cover art for Everwalden album.

Stronger together
Personal artwork in support of Belarus.


Reflector
Personal work

Thank you!

Published:
Mariia Menshikova

    Mariia Menshikova
    Los Angeles, CA, USA

