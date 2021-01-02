



Energy Manifest Conference

Energy Manifest is a one-day conference with the goal to show data, analyse challenges and offer feasible solutions in the energy sector with a clear outcome.





Background

This year’s conference was primarily focused on energy storage technologies, whose importance for the energy market has grown significantly in recent years. Energy storage has a key role to play in the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy, and it addresses several central principles of the Clean energy for all Europeans package, making it one of the core EU strategic priorities.





Design

The goal of the first edition of the Energy Manifest conference was to catch the eyes of industry professionals and to highlight innovations – not only in energy storage tech but also in the production aspect of such events. Our visual identity for Energy Manifest 2019 was based on interactivity and movement of a gradient which reflects energy in a closed space and consequently the topic of the conference, the energy storage. We decided to communicate this rather complicated theme with interactivity – the conference website elaborates on this approach with its visitor cursor movements revealing the content stored in the site’s objects or with a massive interactive LED wall changing its content in reaction to the guests’ movement placed on the event site itself, an installation we created in collaboration with the event architect’s team.



Client­­: Energy Manifest Conference

Concept & Design: Andrej & Andrej, Martin Kahan

Backend Development: Echt Creative Community

Screen Animation: Echt Creative Community

Architecture: Grau Architects

Interactive Installation: Ján Šicko

Photo: Andrej & Andrej