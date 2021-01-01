Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Looking back at 2020
Karolis Strautniekas
Behance.net
A collection of my favourite illustrations I did in 2020.​​​​​​​

Bon Appétit!
What Our Contagion Fables Are Really About.

In the literature of pestilence, the greatest threat isn’t the loss of human life but the loss of what makes us human.
Illustration for The New Yorker.
AD Aviva Michaelov.
Image may contain: person, clothing and standing
The Death of Jesus

 Illustration of J. M. Coetzee’s Unsettling Trilogy About a Possibly Divine Boy for The Atlantic.
Image may contain: building
Struggle

Cover of Golf magazine.
Piano

Personal work.
Qassem Suleimani and How Nations Decide To Kill

Article By Adam Entous and Evan Osnos
AD Aviva Michaelov
The New Yorker
Image may contain: ship
War

Personal work used as a cover of La Peste magazine.
 Chapter one: ‘The America We Need’ series of illustration for The New York Times Opinion section.
‘Pandemic has shown Americans how far apart they are. But out of this crisis there’s a chance to build a better nation’
The Long Shadow of the Pandemic: 2024 and Beyond

Editorial illustration for the Wall Street Journal.
Remember That Time a Nuclear Weapons Bunker Blew Up in San Antonio?
Editorial illustration for Texas Monthly
A set of illustrations for Turkish Airlines. And their Step on Earth campaign.
Spy

Capital magazine.
Follow me on:
Facebook Instagram Dribbble Twitter

Thank You!
Looking back at 2020
148
549
8
Published:
user's avatar
Karolis Strautniekas

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Karolis Strautniekas Vilnius, Lithuania

    Looking back at 2020

    148
    549
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields