Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Google Play Indie Games Festival Gamer Kit
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Graphic Design


Google Play Indie Games Festival Gamer Kit

Google Play holds annual festivals for indie game makers and gamers. We designed & produced a special gift package for those who participated in the 2021 Indie Games Festival, which was held non-face-to-face(contactless) due to the Covid-19 virus.

-

Date : July 2020
Partner : Google [Elly Ham]



We've also provided a portable keyboard and a mobile phone holder(griptok) for the gamers who will receive the gifts to enjoy the game in a freer place. 


We also prepared a tumbler in it so that the player can have a drink something while playing games. The entire composition is geared to an ideal environment for indie games.





Creative Directed & Design : THEO & Mochoon [Mobills-group]
Partner : Elly Ham [Google]




Google Play Indie Games Festival Gamer Kit
440
4.1k
33
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    THEO KIM Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Mobills-group Corp. Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Mo Choon Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Mobills-group Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Google Play Indie Games Festival Gamer Kit

    440
    4.1k
    33
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives