Google Play Indie Games Festival Gamer Kit
Google Play holds annual festivals for indie game makers and gamers. We designed & produced a special gift package for those who participated in the 2021 Indie Games Festival, which was held non-face-to-face(contactless) due to the Covid-19 virus.
Date : July 2020
Partner : Google [Elly Ham]
We've also provided a portable keyboard and a mobile phone holder(griptok) for the gamers who will receive the gifts to enjoy the game in a freer place.
We also prepared a tumbler in it so that the player can have a drink something while playing games. The entire composition is geared to an ideal environment for indie games.
Creative Directed & Design : THEO & Mochoon [Mobills-group]
