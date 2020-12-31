Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Review 2020. Some confused thoughts.
Guenter Zimmermann
Image may contain: painting and human face
People use metaphors to make sense of their experiences with disease. The most popular metaphors draw on military concepts. 
Image may contain: bouquet, plant and flower
The new drug can prevent the progression of the disease. The man surprised his wife with a lovely bunch of flowers.
Image may contain: person and human face
Our age is hallmarked by technological developments. All human beings have an inherent right to health care.
Image may contain: person, screenshot and dance
Icarus is the son of the master craftsman Daedalus, the creator of the Labyrinth.
Image may contain: water, tree and lake
We tend to forget that Icarus was also warned not to fly too low, because seawater would ruin the lift in his wings.​​​​​​​
Image may contain: person, cartoon and human face
The protesters were shouting slogans. All the sheep in this flock were branded with a red circle.
Image may contain: drawing, child art and painting
Catharsis is getting rid of unhappy memories or strong emotions such as anger or sadness by expressing them in some way.
Flies too are infected and act as carriers, but without inflammation. False news can spread quickly through social media.
