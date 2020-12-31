Review 2020. Some confused thoughts.
People use metaphors to make sense of their experiences with disease. The most popular metaphors draw on military concepts.
The new drug can prevent the progression of the disease. The man surprised his wife with a lovely bunch of flowers.
Our age is hallmarked by technological developments. All human beings have an inherent right to health care.
Icarus is the son of the master craftsman Daedalus, the creator of the Labyrinth.
We tend to forget that Icarus was also warned not to fly too low, because seawater would ruin the lift in his wings.
The protesters were shouting slogans. All the sheep in this flock were branded with a red circle.
Catharsis is getting rid of unhappy memories or strong emotions such as anger or sadness by expressing them in some way.
Flies too are infected and act as carriers, but without inflammation. False news can spread quickly through social media.