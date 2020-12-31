Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Rottnest Island Coral Reefs
Kevin Krautgartner
Behance.net
Image may contain: reef, rock and water
Rottnest Island Coral Reefs

Rottnest Island sits just offshore from the city of Perth, in Western Australia. A protected nature reserve that tells the story of sea-level change over the last 140.000 years — when the sea was both higher and lower. Most of the island is Tamala Limestone, formed from coastal wind-blown sand dunes that built up when sea level was 130 metres below today’s level. With the extensive reefs surrounding the island, many tropical species of coral and fish can be found along its 20 secluded bays. The reason Rottnest’s unique coral reefs form is because of the Leeuwin Current, making Rottnest home to the most southern outcrop of tropical coral. The Leeuwin Current brings warm water and coral spawn from tropical areas down the Australian coast, creating warmer temperatures which are suitable for the spawn to settle and build coral reefs.
Image may contain: water and map
Image may contain: water, reef and painting
Image may contain: abstract, map and water
Image may contain: water, outdoor and abstract
Image may contain: water and reef
Image may contain: abstract and texture
Image may contain: abstract and map
Image may contain: water and nature
Image may contain: outdoor, abstract and art
Image may contain: reef, rock and water
Image may contain: water
Image may contain: outdoor, abstract and rock
Image may contain: water, reef and abstract
Image may contain: abstract, outdoor and map
Image may contain: map, abstract and art
Image may contain: water, rock and outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor, abstract and water
Image may contain: ground, reef and outdoor
Image may contain: water, map and rock
Image may contain: water and abstract
Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken from helicopters by using medium format cameras.

WEBSITE  |  INSTAGRAM  |  FACEBOOK
Rottnest Island Coral Reefs
62
290
6
Published:
user's avatar
Kevin Krautgartner

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Kevin Krautgartner Wuppertal, Germany

    Rottnest Island Coral Reefs

    62
    290
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields