Nike Vision
This work is shaped around the uncanny valley phenomenon.
Images are realistic and lifelike, but when we examine them, we see they are not quiet.
Combination of the sensations of two elements air and paint. The air forces the paint to make up positive space through the created floating subject matter.
Airbrushes of NIke Air Max 720, React and ISPA shoes.
