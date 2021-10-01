Log In
Tools
Procreate
Apple IPad Pro
Apple Pencil
Tools
Creatures 6
Ivan Belikov
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/10/2021
Sixth compilation of personal creatures and beasts illustrations.
MMXX
2020
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
6500 x 8000 pixels
Buy print on
society6
or
INPRNT
Great Tiger Owl
2020
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
5000 x 6416 pixels
Tiger of the air.
Buy print on
society6
or
INPRNT
Enfield
2020
Digital, iPad Pro + Procreate
6500 x 7500 pixels
The medieval mythological creature, the feathered fox. Still present as the heraldic guardian of the coat of arms of the London Borough of Enfield.
Buy print on
society6
or
INPRNT
Thanks for watching!
ivanbelikov.com
hello@ivanbelikov.com
More details on
instagram
Prints on
society6
and
INPRNT
dribbble
/
facebook
/
tumblr
/
twitter
Creatures 6
Sixth compilation of personal creatures and beasts illustrations.
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
beasts
creatures
enfield
feathers
Ivan Belikov
owl
rat
ILLUSTRATION
Procreate
ipad pro
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
