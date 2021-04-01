PEACEFUL
“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs.
When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.”
— Ansel Adams
— Ansel Adams
I know that the meaning of Peace differs for everyone but, for me, Peace is a result of living a fulfilled, happy and balanced life.
I believe that being at Peace with yourself and spreading peace onto others is a beautiful act of love that truly makes the world a better place.
My wish for you seeing this, is that the below my photography help you to encounter a moment or two or peace today that you can put into practice daily.
“Photography for me is not looking, it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures.”
— Don McCullin
— Don McCullin
“To me, photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place… I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.”
— Elliott Erwitt
— Elliott Erwitt
“A tear contains an ocean. A photographer is aware of the tiny moments in a persons life that reveal greater truths.”
— Anonymous
— Anonymous
“Taking pictures is savoring life intensely, every hundredth of a second.”
— Marc Riboud
— Marc Riboud
“Once you learn to care, you can record images with your mind or on film.
There is no difference between the two.”
— Anonymous
— Anonymous
“What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that’s gone forever,
impossible to reproduce.”
— Karl Lagerfeld
— Karl Lagerfeld
“The whole point of taking pictures is so that you don’t have to explain things with words.”
— Elliott Erwitt
— Elliott Erwitt
“The camera makes you forget you’re there. It’s not like you are hiding but you forget, you are just looking so much.”
— Annie Leibovitz
— Annie Leibovitz
“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”
— Aaron Siskind
— Aaron Siskind
THANK YOU
Instagram @danieltjongari
Facebook Daniel Tjongari Photography