Medium and large works of 2020.

And, finally, the last painting of this year.



We all have spent most of 2020 indoors and learned to transform familiar corners into all kinds of spaces: fridges became restaurants, bathrooms turned into home spas, devices connected us with our loved ones and sofas became cosy reading spots or indoor cinemas. Home was a space to be together and alone, to shop and receive mail, to work and go out, to laugh and cry and hide from the world while continuing to dream about being back in that very world.

Here's to a home - the four walls that were our world this year 🏡🛋️🛌