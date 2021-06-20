Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Fonima Vol.3
Manifiesto mx
Fonima Vol.3

Fonima seeks to dissolve the line between visuals and sound through rhythm, time and silence. The festival connects the audience through sensory experiences in an audiovisual concert that brings together musicians, animators and VJs in a live session of visual and musical improvisation.

Organized by Casiopea and Rock Juvenil, the third edition of Fonima was transformed into a digital festival based in Mexico City, Torreón and Baja California, consisting of a series of workshops and discussions, an animated gifs contest and a virtual concert.

The main event took place in an interactive virtual world created in collaboration with Oxxxo Club, where musicians were presented live, accompanied by the VJ mixing of animated gifs inside a digital dome and a pavilion with the finalists’ gifs of the contest.

Mexico City_____Branding | Art Direction | Photography | Motion Graphics


