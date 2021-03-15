REYKJANES | the photobook





REYKJANES

PHOTOBOOK





In 2018 I moved to Grindavík, a small town on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland. Before that, I hadn't really travelled much around the region and to be honest - I didn't think it had much to offer. I couldn't have been more wrong. Our son was born around the same time so I had to keep my travel radius small. I started doing some research on the peninsula with various maps and through conversations with the locals. To my surprise, Reykjanes is filled with unique and interesting landscape. Rough mountains, vast lava fields, geothermal areas, rugged coastlines and a number of very interesting craters - all within 45 minutes of the city. And the best part is, most of it hasn't been documented much compared to many of the other parts of Iceland.





In the spring of 2019 I was offered to take the lead as the main photographer for an extensive photobook about the Reykjanes peninsula, in collaboration with Reykjanes UNESCO G lobal Geopark. What followed was a busy year of going out in every type of weather at any time of day, to capture the full scope of this diverse and highly underestimated region. Following are a few of the images from the book.



