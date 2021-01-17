Mental Health

Some days are just beautiful! you wake up to the golden sunlight, stare into the infinity, smell of your coffee. you feel everything with a fresh heart. such bliss huh!

I know there were days you were tired and refused to move out of bed.

you had terrible breakdowns, people around you might have had weird thoughts about you.

But hey look at you, you have never given up! whatever you did isn't to be judged,

be proud of the person you are today.

Because, you took one brave step, then another, and another to get out of it.

you fought with your mind, your feelings with a heavy heart.

You went through shits which you were not prepared for but you got through it.

you always will. Self-liberation! that's something to be proud of

—

✍🏾 Thillana 🌺