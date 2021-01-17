Mental Health

Step into the garden of words.
Where thoughts blossom and ideas seed. Sway to the winds of fantasy, or stay rooted in the wisdom of reality. Turn a new page to nourish your mind. Grow with the flow
—
✍🏾Vaidehi Murthy 🌺
—
Some days are just beautiful! you wake up to the golden sunlight, stare into the infinity, smell of your coffee. you feel everything with a fresh heart. such bliss huh!
I know there were days you were tired and refused to move out of bed.
you had terrible breakdowns, people around you might have had weird thoughts about you.
But hey look at you, you have never given up! whatever you did isn't to be judged,
be proud of the person you are today.
Because, you took one brave step, then another, and another to get out of it.
you fought with your mind, your feelings with a heavy heart.
You went through shits which you were not prepared for but you got through it.
you always will. Self-liberation! that's something to be proud of
—
✍🏾Thillana 🌺
—
The green residents of your modest indoor garden greet you in the morning, winking at the warm cup of coffee steaming at your fragile palms. The love birds chirp from the farthest end of the balcony, nodding at the dew drops escaping from the tendrils kissed with kindness. The fresh smiles on their green faces, oblivious of the pandemic-driven air outside, tell you that they are grateful for the water you offer them every day at the break of dawn.
What about the plants inside you? Those living in pretty, earthen pots placed on the windowsills of your heart? What about them? Do you water them every day? Are they happy? Are you happy?
—
✍🏾Zahra Fathima 🌺
All you need is a little bit of green🍀
—
✍🏾Soozy 🌺