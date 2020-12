Manon de Vlieger was in dire need of a suiting identity for her eponymous company. Ranging from creative consultancy to interior design, from developing identities to pottery. It’s safe to say Manon’s quite the busy bee.





With typography as a focus point to create a clear and simple logo and identity, we took De Vlieger’s initials to develop a strong, iconic and recognizable logo. Both suiting the work she does as a freelancer as her craft as a ceramist.