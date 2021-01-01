Log In
Siedres
Multiple Owners
Atelier Nese Nogay
Istanbul, Turkey
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/1/2021
Agency
Atelier Neşe Nogay
Creative Director
Neşe Nogay
Designer
Ekin Işım
Photographer
Alper Goldenberg
Siedres
46
171
6
Published:
December 30th 2020
Siedres
46
171
6
Published:
December 30th 2020
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
brand identity
branding
clothing store design
Custom box design
fashion design
Fashion Store Identity
graphic design
Sticker Design
tissue paper pattern
WHITE HOT FOIL
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
