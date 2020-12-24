Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
FAUNA - Branding
moodley design
F A U N A
Soundcheck

Glasses on, Wow on! Fauna combines stylish looks with crystal clear
 sound and intelligent comfort. The smart audio glasses make you not just see well and look good. They also allow you to relax and listen to music and podcasts or make phone calls. The brand identity developed by moodley makes the high-end product tangible.
C R E D I T S
Client:
USound GMBH, Ferruccio Bottoni
USound Product Manager: Valeriya Shushunova
USound Marketing: Isabel Rößler, Janel Leonor

Product Design:
Product Design Glasses Frame: Katharina Schlager
Product Design Glasses Temples: Marc Ischepp
Product Design Case: Marc Ischepp
CMF Management: Philipp Kanape

Branding:
Brand Consulting: Philipp Kanape
Product Manager moodley: Philipp Kanape
Design Direction: Christian Cervantes
Art Direction: Denis Lelic, Natascha Triebel
Grafic Design: Denis Lelic, Martina Kogler
Account Management: Frank Jesinger
3D Production & Animation: Cratomir Just
Photography: Stefan Leitner
Film: Oblique Films, Mindconsole
Text: Jürgen Rumpler
Portfolio-Photography: Michael Königshofer

Digital:
Digital Product Design Leads: George Khoury, Philipp Kanape
Product Manager moodley: Alexander Schwaiger
Design: Elias Tinchon, Denis Lelic, Clemens Wipplinger, Susanne Pirnik
Development Lead App: Alex Schwaiger
Development Lead Web/eCommerce: Ermin Celikovic
