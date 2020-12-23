Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
építész stúdió 1990–2020
Multiple Owners
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
építész stúdió 1990–2020 lists all 476 projects completed to date by leading Hungarian architecture practice építész stúdió: some of them in detail (featuring plans, photos, renderings), some just by their basic project data (serial number, date of design, final phase reached, contributing architects). The book was launched at the és30 exhibition opening, where visitors were invited to draw, paint or otherwise leave their mark on the blank covers. Those attending the finissage were asked to choose their favourite cover design and bring it home.

BOOK DESIGN
Ákos Polgárdi

CLIENT

TYPEFACES
Happy Times at the ÉS (based on Lucas Le Bihan's Happy Times at the IKOB),
Founders Grotesk (Klim)

PRINTED BY

PHOTOGRAPHY
Ákos Polgárdi, Gergely Kenéz, Bianka Csenki
építész stúdió 1990–2020
    Budapest, Hungary
    Budapest, Hungary

