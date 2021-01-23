House of Wang brand identity

Brand identity
House of Wang is an interior gallery with a focus on state of the art furniture. It introduces brands like Se, Orche, Apparatus and others to Beijing market.
We have created a sharp avant-garde inspired logo mark using brand name initials to stress the core essence. The result feels almost like an alien typography and goes well with the selected furniture artworks. Just a few lines form the symbol that works as the main graphical element used to brand any communication materials and to cooperate with partnering brand logos.
Typeface: Hansen Grotesque by PlayType
Papers: Antalis, Keycaolour collection
.Oddity Studio
Interior photography are provided by House of Wang
Creative Director & Lead Designer:
Alice Mourou
Account manager:
Kirill Runkov
Design team:
Jon YU, Rosalie Chan
Animations:
Nikita Shchukin, Max Mezenzev