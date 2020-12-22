BERSHKA B3 IDENTITY

Remember the saying: everything good comes in pairs? Well, B3RSHKA officially changed it to three’s. And who are we to disagree? B3RSHKA has implemented this line of thinking in both their philosophy and vision on fashion.





Reduce. Reuse. Recycle

Share. Combine. Made to last.

Conscious. Timeless. Genderless.

You catch their drift, right?





We were requested to create a B³old, B³asic and B³rilliant visual identity + style guide for their new sub-brand The B3 Collection; a seasonless, unisex line of high-quality garments.

We’re happy to be part of a new movement within fashion focusing on more sustainable solutions.





Whenever, wherever, whoever.



