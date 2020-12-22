Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
BERSHKA B3 IDENTITY
Studio Lennarts & De Bruijn
Remember the saying: everything good comes in pairs? Well, B3RSHKA officially changed it to three’s. And who are we to disagree? B3RSHKA has implemented this line of thinking in both their philosophy and vision on fashion.

Reduce. Reuse. Recycle
Share. Combine. Made to last.
Conscious. Timeless. Genderless.
You catch their drift, right?

We were requested to create a B³old, B³asic and B³rilliant visual identity + style guide for their new sub-brand The B3 Collection; a seasonless, unisex line of high-quality garments.
We’re happy to be part of a new movement within fashion focusing on more sustainable solutions.

Whenever, wherever, whoever.

This is only the first drop of the B3 collection – with more shapes and styles to come.
Discover more at www.bershka.com
    The Hague, Netherlands

