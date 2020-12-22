Golden Mask Festival 2021
The Golden Mask is Russia’s main theater event of the year. During this much anticipated festival, the most timely, significant, and outstanding performances are staged by the country’s best theater troupes as they vie for the coveted prize all over Russia. All theatrical genres are covered, from drama, opera, and ballet, to puppet theater, operetta, and modern dance.
Team:
Art Direction/Design: Nastya & Svyat Vishnyakov
Design: Elya Akateva
Animation & Renders: Dima Rodionov
Music: Jan Amit
Photos: Olya Goreva
Typefaces: Neue Machina by Pangram.pangram
Suisse Int'l by Swiss Typefaces
Electric Red Studio ©