Golden Mask Festival 2021
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: billboard, handwriting and sign

Golden Mask Festival 2021

The Golden Mask is Russia’s main theater event of the year. During this much anticipated festival, the most timely, significant, and outstanding performances are staged by the country’s best theater troupes as they vie for the coveted prize all over Russia. All theatrical genres are covered, from drama, opera, and ballet, to puppet theater, operetta, and modern dance.

Image may contain: tree and screenshot
Image may contain: poster, dance and screenshot
Image may contain: door and window
Image may contain: sign and billboard
Image may contain: screenshot and envelope
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: stationary
Image may contain: poster, cartoon and person
Image may contain: abstract, origami and origami paper
Image may contain: paper, queen and origami

Team:
Art Direction/Design: Nastya & Svyat Vishnyakov
Design: Elya Akateva
Animation & Renders: Dima Rodionov
Music: Jan Amit
Photos: Olya Goreva
Typefaces: Neue Machina by Pangram.pangram
Suisse Int'l by Swiss Typefaces

Instagram ⟶        Electric Red ⟶            


Electric Red Studio ©
