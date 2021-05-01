Bridgestone Paralympics

Team Bridgestone — Chase Your Dream
I worked in collaboration with the talented Tokyo based production team at Spoon and musician Shutoku Mukai of Zazen Boys to create and share the stories of para-athletes, Rie Ogura & Kohei Kobayashi.
Even though they both compete in the sport they both have their own unique play style. Rie Ogura moves like a falcon, quick, speedy and graceful. Kohei on the other hand is represented as a Hawk, strong, sharp and outstanding vision.
The Tokyo based team at Spoon took the artworks and animated them over 5,000 flip book pages, while Shutoku Mukai wrote and composed the song.