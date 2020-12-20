THE FISHERMAN​​​​​​​

About 45 kilometers from the city of Bandung - Indonesia, there is a lake that holds thousands of charms and stories, named Situ Cileunca (Situ mean lake in Sundanese language) (Sundanese is the name of the majority tribe in this area). The exact location is in Pangalengan District, Bandung Regency. Located at an altitude of 1550 masl, making Situ Cileunca have a cool and refreshing air. Even at certain times the temperature there can reach 10 ° Celsius. Apart from the serene atmosphere of the lake, when we are there our eyes will be spoiled with views of the tea plantations around the lake.







Situ Cileunca is not a naturally occurring lake, it is an artificial lake built to meet electricity needs and as a clean water reserve for Bandung residents. When viewed from its history, at first the Cileunca area was a wilderness area owned by a Dutch named Kuhlan (Some say that Kuhlan is Willem Hermanus Hooghland the owner of Borderij N.V. Almanac).







The construction of Situ Cileunca took 7 years, estimated to be between 1919-1926. Dam the flow of the Cileuca River and flow through the Pulo Dam. It is said that the construction of Situ Cileunca was commanded by two smart people, Arya and Mahesti, what is unique about the story circulating in the community that the construction of Situ Cileunca was not done using a hoe, but using a halu (a rice pounder).







In ancient times, Situ Cileunca was used as a tourist spot by the Dutch. The tourists at that time usually swam on the shore or took a boat around the lake. In the past, there was a Dutch ship filled with tourists that sank in Situ Cileunca.







Many people now depend on their livelihoods as fishermen, especially since the tradition of the Indonesian state as the largest archipelago in the world requires its residents to earn a living by being fishermen. Through my photography eyes it is a challenge to make a photo with fine art frames to capture these fishermen in the morning complete with the atmosphere of this lake. Enjoy ...

