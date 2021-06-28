Having worked closely with StockX on the StockX Excursions project, we have now designed and built an innovative live stream tool for them to use as a part of the project. StockX Excursions follows on from the successful 2019 StockXchange project, which saw StockX elevate their brand with location-specific content in Paris, amongst sneaker and streetwear communities.





With the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic taking away the opportunity of rolling out StockXchange to other cities, the concept evolved online.



