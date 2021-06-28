Having worked closely with StockX on the StockX Excursions project, we have now designed and built an innovative live stream tool for them to use as a part of the project. StockX Excursions follows on from the successful 2019 StockXchange project, which saw StockX elevate their brand with location-specific content in Paris, amongst sneaker and streetwear communities.
With the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic taking away the opportunity of rolling out StockXchange to other cities, the concept evolved online.
StockX Excursions became a digital guide showcasing the best that each city offers, focusing on what StockX does best: bringing people together through a common interest. The final execution features a series of playful, irreverent illustrations and a live stream tool that creates a truly live experience for the audience.