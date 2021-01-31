Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
3 FRIENDS ICE CREAM BARS
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Say HELLo to our new friends :)

3 Friends, the beloved craft ice cream manufacturer FROM FINLAND, decided to become the first independent brand to expand their range to ice cream sticks. As a new challenger in the market, the packaging would compete with huge international brands that dominate the category.
After testing various lines at the freezer aisles, we chose a vertical format. It was the best in communicating both the delicious flavours and the orange brand colour – no matter which way the packaging lay in the freezer. The final result fulfills the 3 Friends’ quality promise with modern, elegant and simplistic style. From now on, 3 Friends will have ice cream lovers eating out of their hands.
DESIGN: KuuDES HELSINKI / CLIENT: 3 KAVERIA / PHOtography: duotone / packaging photography: paavo lehtonen / CUSTOM 3 KAVERIA TYPEFACE "MAINERI": JUHO HIILIVIRTA
    Tony Eräpuro Helsinki, Finland
    Kuudes Helsinki & Stockholm Helsinki, Finland

