3 FRIENDS ICE CREAM BARS

Say HELLo to our new friends :)
3 Friends, the beloved craft ice cream manufacturer FROM FINLAND, decided to become the first independent brand to expand their range to ice cream sticks. As a new challenger in the market, the packaging would compete with huge international brands that dominate the category.
After testing various lines at the freezer aisles, we chose a vertical format. It was the best in communicating both the delicious flavours and the orange brand colour – no matter which way the packaging lay in the freezer. The final result fulfills the 3 Friends’ quality promise with modern, elegant and simplistic style. From now on, 3 Friends will have ice cream lovers eating out of their hands.
DESIGN: KuuDES HELSINKI / CLIENT: 3 KAVERIA / PHOtography: duotone / packaging photography: paavo lehtonen / CUSTOM 3 KAVERIA TYPEFACE "MAINERI": JUHO HIILIVIRTA