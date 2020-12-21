2020 MCP — X: Undiscovered

<X: Undiscovered> is an exhibition which presents humankind taking a step forward towards uncovering the identity of world X. World X is an unexpected and unknown world arising from the New Normal, which has not yet been fully revealed. However, we are facing this unknown world with both fear and expectation. Through this exhibition, we carefully define "world X" and suggest future designs to work there. We hope that our discovery will help dispel fears of tomorrow that we’ve never experienced before.





Keeping social distance is inevitable due to COVID-19. However, the gap between the distances causes time delays. The Re:tact exhibition system in <X: Undiscovered> is based on a concept of ‘time lag’ created by social distance. To be more specific, 'distance' is interpreted as the unit 'minute', so viewers can have time to absorb the exhibition in their own perspective.



















