2020 MCP — X: Undiscovered
Multiple Owners
<X: Undiscovered> is an exhibition which presents humankind taking a step forward towards uncovering the identity of world X. World X is an unexpected and unknown world arising from the New Normal, which has not yet been fully revealed. However, we are facing this unknown world with both fear and expectation. Through this exhibition, we carefully define "world X" and suggest future designs to work there. We hope that our discovery will help dispel fears of tomorrow that we’ve never experienced before. 

-

Keeping social distance is inevitable due to COVID-19. However, the gap between the distances causes time delays. The Re:tact exhibition system in <X: Undiscovered> is based on a concept of ‘time lag’ created by social distance. To be more specific, 'distance' is interpreted as the unit 'minute', so viewers can have time to absorb the exhibition in their own perspective.








Exhibition Art Video
Motion Poster
Invitation


Exhibition Goodies







X-UNDISCOVERED.COM
2020 Membership Convergence Project
Exhibition Directing Team

Exhibition Director | Dahye Kim
Spatial Designer | Jiyoung Choi
Visual Designer | Leejun Chang, Boyoon Hur, Junpyo Hong

Organized by Samsung Design Membership
Sponsored by Samsung Electronics
© Samsung Design Membership 2020 All rights reserved.





    Agnes Boyoon Hur Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    Junpyo Hong Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    Jiyoung Choi Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    June Chang Korea, Republic of
    Da hye Kim Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Project Made For

    Samsung Design Membership Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    'X: Undiscovered' 는 가보지 않은 세계 X의 정체를 밝히기 위해 걸음을 뗀 인류의 미래를 그린 전시입니다. 지금 우리는 뉴노멀(New-normal)이라는 이름으로 갑작스레 찾아온, 가보지 않은 다음 세계 'X'를 눈앞에 두고 있습니다. 아직 그 Read More
