In 2008, Semrush was a small SEO tool with just a handful of users. Twelve years later, it evolved into a powerful platform that helps marketers all over the world grow their online visibility.
The new brand identity of Semrush visualized as an engine of your marketing, ignited by a spark — a mechanism always in motion. Identity is customized to make the communication for each product distinctive yet recognizable. The friendliness of brand is shown in a warm and informal tone and simple rounded shapes that accompany visuals.
CREATORS:
layout → shuka.design
creative directors → ivan vasin, ivan velichko
art director → alexander koltsov
lead designer → konstantin frolov
designers → varvara goncharova, valya lazareva, evgeny drozhzhev, dmitry okulich-kazarin
motion designers → dmitry okulich-kazarin, dmitry kozlyaev
