Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Semrush
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
In 2008, Semrush was a small SEO tool with just a handful of users. Twelve years later, it evolved into a powerful platform that helps marketers all over the world grow their online visibility.

The new brand identity of Semrush visualized as an engine of your marketing, ignited by a spark — a mechanism always in motion. Identity is customized to make the communication for each product distinctive yet recognizable. The friendliness of brand is shown in a warm and informal tone and simple rounded shapes that accompany visuals.


#shukadesign                    2020
Dynamic visuals of flames and fire capture the company as the driving force behind your marketing​​​​​​​
CREATORS:
layout → shuka.design
creative directors → ivan vasinivan velichko
art director → alexander koltsov
lead designer → konstantin frolov
designers → varvara goncharova, valya lazarevaevgeny drozhzhevdmitry okulich-kazarin
motion designers → dmitry okulich-kazarin, dmitry kozlyaev

designed by shuka ®
© all rights reserved
follow us on instagram

Semrush
262
1.3k
15
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Shuka Design Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Konstantin Frolov Lyubertsy, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Evgeny Drozhzhev Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Ivan Vasin Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Varya Goncharova Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Valya Lazareva Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Dmitry Okulich-Kazarin Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Alexander Koltsov Moscow, Russian Federation

    Semrush

    262
    1.3k
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives