Story Cafe



For so many people, each day begins with a coffee – which means countless stories, no matter how action-packed, romantic or dramatic, all share a single origin. (Or, sometimes, a blend.)





Story Cafe in Lane Cove celebrates coffee's foundational role in life's stories, by using every point of interaction as a jumping off point into a new type of story. A conversation over a flat white might become a love affair, for example, or a croissant might become the treasured prize to fight over. And as each new story enfolds, we show our respect to the legacy of storytelling, by exploring various forms (like haikus, screenplays, and branching narratives) or library-esque loyalty cards.





The enigmatic Monster character watches over the proceedings, representing the great unknown of stories yet to be told, and illustration collaborations allow the brand to explore non-verbal storytelling from non-traditional perspectives on limited-edition packaging and merchandise. But all of these different expressions are united by a core belief: as long as you're open to it, your next great story could be just around the corner.











Credits Creative Director: Jason Little Design Directors: Olivia King, Kinal Ladha Writers: Mat Groom, Daniel St. Vincent Designers: Pete Conforto, Chris Van Niekerk Illustrator: Ilana Bodenstein







