Oculus Cinema Experience

The Los Angeles Theatre was the last and most extravagant of the ornate movie palaces built on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles between 1911 and 1931. Designed by architect S. Charles Lee with a French Baroque-inspired décor, its majestic six-story main lobby and 2,200-seat auditorium of carved plaster ornamentation, mirrors, and cove-lit murals recall the glamorous days of 1930s Hollywood.

As such, what a perfect venue to showcase the latest in bleeding-edge technology to bring it into a present day experiential design marvel. To do so, the family at VTProDesign brought in Mr. Munkowitz to help craft a 4 minute immersion stream to promote the new Oculus Quest headset during an interlude during a Cinespia Movie Screening.