Maserati - Spark the Next

THE CONTENT

The design language is a hybrid mixtape of elements that fuse together, incubating the new Ghibli Hybrid into its evolved form. In this film, the hybrid spark was a character of its own. Rather than rely on a CG execution, we captured the spontaneous, playful nature of real sparks in a practical shoot. We placed a Tesla coil on an effects stage to shoot the sparks in all their dazzling and unique glory. Long exposure, elemental streaks and immaculate detail – nothing beats the real thing – all of which would create a library of bespoke electricity that could be composited onto any asset and then permeated further into the body of the campaign. Our approach honors the Ghibli attitude: real sparks from a Tesla coil (first designed by Nikola Tesla in 1891) and captured and ultimately replicated into our motion design language – remixing the old to create the new.





The Ghibli Hybrid is for the rule breakers and shot takers of today. For them, luxury is synonymous with streetwear, high-low isn’t an oxymoron, and hiphop is the height of culture. That was the vibe of the cast we were looking for, hype beasts who can simply stand and sit with such an audacious attitude that they look impossibly dope. We wanted to capture the glow of their confidence and swagger by lighting them with iridescent color gradients in the same color treatment as the other design elements. We wanted to see multiple instances repeated in the screens, duplicating them using double exposures, triple exposures, echoing, and strobing effects. We wanted to show the breadth of their influence and visualize the amplification of their energy.



