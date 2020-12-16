Ipse de Bruggen
Ambiguous animal kingdom
What is a perceptive strategy to stimulate the imagination of clients with intellectual disabilities? How can seemingly simple interventions make a difference and contribute to better care? In response to these questions, Silo created a wonderful world with ambiguous animals for a care complex at the estate of Ipse de Bruggen.
Everyone can participate
Ipse de Bruggen provides care for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The institution allows everyone to participate in their own way. At various locations in the Netherlands, the organisation offers treatment, daytime activities or assisted living.
Visual semiotics
The result is visuals that celebrate the surreal. By giving room to diverse personal interpretations, they encourage interaction and discussion. As a spectator, you can make your own judgment about the image and the message it communicates. Perhaps things are not what they seem. The ambiguous animals stimulate the imagination, providing a lasting impression.