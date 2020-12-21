Log In
Three new Drawings
Stefan Bleekrode
Recently I finished six small drawings. Here are five of them on my desk.
Piazza della Signoria, Florence. 14,5x23cm.
Street in Liège, Belgium. 23x18cm.
Night in Naples. 23,5x19cm.
Three new Drawings
December 16th 2020
Stefan Bleekrode
Stefan Bleekrode
Eindhoven, Netherlands
December 16th 2020
Ink
Watercolor
Watercolor Paper
Pencil
Creative Fields
Architecture
Fine Arts
Drawing
architecture
art
design
Drawing
fine art
ILLUSTRATION
Italy
Perspective
Realism
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
