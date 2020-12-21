Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Three new Drawings
Stefan Bleekrode
Behance.net
Image may contain: drawing and handwriting
Recently I finished six small drawings. Here are five of them on my desk.
Image may contain: drawing
Piazza della Signoria, Florence. 14,5x23cm.
Image may contain: old, drawing and sketch
Street in Liège, Belgium. 23x18cm.
Image may contain: white, building and city
Night in Naples. 23,5x19cm.
Three new Drawings
116
335
4
Published:
user's avatar
Stefan Bleekrode

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Stefan Bleekrode Eindhoven, Netherlands

    Three new Drawings

    116
    335
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields