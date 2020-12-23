Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Select Editorial – 2020
Michael George Haddad
The Economist: Just how fast can sound travel through matter
Editorial Illustrations I've created in 2020 (and a couple from 2019). Enjoy!
Splice: Exporting music
New York Times Opinion: Liberal Restrictionist
New York Times Opinion: Surprise billing 
Sojourners: Endless War
Wall Street Journal: South Sea Co. Bubble
JHI Annual Report: Data and Collaboration
New York Times Opinion: National Emergency Library and Piracy
L’Hémicycle: Extremism in the E.U.
Sojourners: Voting
New Scientist: Supercrops
Sojourners: Death Penalty
New York Times Opinion: What will Schools do when a teacher gets Covid-19
Sojourners: Covid Relief
Wall Street Journal: Corona vs. the global stock market
Fortune: As markets plunge, activists pounce
Splice: Musicians and Sobriety
New Scientist: 'Say What?!' Science jargon quiz.
Splice: How different mics capture sound 
CCPA Monitor: Tax Havens
JHI Annual Report: Climate Research
Splice: Effects and Plugins
The Economist: Emotional States
Innovation Leader: Success and Failure
Atlas Obscura: Lip Reading
The Economist: Good Reasons for Bad Feelings
New York Times Opinion: How to avoid a 'Rich Man's' recovery
