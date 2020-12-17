Love First - Beauty Cream













We decide to emphasize in this point more attention to logotype that is why in very subtle way we embossed logotype on the packaging. Very refined color of the paper with classy and clean typography give us modern and sublime look. Inside box we add small letter with a few words from Isabelle to person which will open box. Love which Isabelle share with people we translate to the colorfoul pattern. Full of colors and hapiness. Beauty is touching hearts. That is how we see Love First brand.

Last thing Was to create nice looking photoshoot of the whole brand.





Glass bottled, Filled with Heaven.





By this claim Isabelle communicate beauty cream. We decide to create unique world on photos with lovely scenography which can take us to journey in to the heaven of Love First. Beauty is the conglomeration of various aspects of life. These include our own decisions about how we look at something, how we value it, where we direct our attention. That is why photos have a little bit magic.



















