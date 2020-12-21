Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Technomex - helping is in our DNA
Mateusz Pałka
Technomex has specialised in diagnosing and creating rehabilitation equipment for 30 years. Thank to the experience and development of the company, it is a market leader in Poland, working with brands such as PZPN, AMP Football and Military University of Technology.

The brand is also rapidly developing its own rehabilitation centre. The facility in Gliwice, which uses exoskeletons and virtual reality, has become one of the most modern centres in Poland.






The strategy hidden in the logo

The emblem with the logo has become the foundation for building the entire visual strategy. It not only identifies the brand, refering to the previous version of the logo, but also defines the way in which the subsequent elements of the brand are built. It communicates the idea of helping and gives the brand a technological feel.

The minimalist form of identification materials directly translates into a modern image, and is easier to understand and accessible to a wider target group. The brand is directed at not only rehabilitation centres and hospitals, but also people seeking help.





Category icons

The structure of the icon directly refers to the concept hidden in the logo. This is why movement and “entwining” components are visible in each icon. To make it easier for the customer to find a category that they are looking for, a wide range of colours has been used.



Thanks for watching. 
If you want to see more work, visit www.symbolstudio.pl

