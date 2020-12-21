SymbolStudio ©

Technomex - helping is in our DNA

Technomex has specialised in diagnosing and creating rehabilitation equipment for 30 years. Thank to the experience and development of the company, it is a market leader in Poland, working with brands such as PZPN, AMP Football and Military University of Technology.





The brand is also rapidly developing its own rehabilitation centre. The facility in Gliwice, which uses exoskeletons and virtual reality, has become one of the most modern centres in Poland.