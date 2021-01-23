Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Renfro Brands
Multiple Owners
Renfro Hosiery Mills was founded in Mount Airy, NC in 1921. Over the course of a century, they have grown to become an industry leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing socks, now with over 5,000 employees worldwide and a portfolio of well-known brands. A headquarters relocation and other organizational moves meant it was a critical time to strengthen a brand that had until now been largely neglected.  

BMD was asked to do a full rebrand, starting by defining Renfro’s purpose and mission. The team arrived at an inclusive articulation of their ambitions for the future that also acknowledged the innovations and legacy of the past. BMD worked together with Renfro to arrive at a name that better signals that ambition and a confident new visual expression that reflects their leadership in the space as well as a modern perspective on an old craft.  

The subtly woven wordmark minimizes to a monogram and maximizes to a dynamic pattern—with an ‘always-on’ animation inspired by industrial knitting machines. These tools all play a part in modernizing Renfro Brands’ internal and external communications—expressing an organization ready to take on the future.



Image may contain: fiber
Image may contain: abstract, pattern and geometry
Image may contain: screenshot and symbol


Image may contain: box
Image may contain: businesscard and print


Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Bruce Mau Design (BMD) Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Karol Dybalski Brampton, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Alana Wimer Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Jelle Maréchal Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Creative Fields