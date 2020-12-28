A Garden at Night

Material choices

The book is composed by a 240gr black cardboard which offers the structure. That structure is divided into two sides: the interior one has a mirrored plastic surface, that was hot glued over the black cardboard, on top of which it was offset printed ten images of trees; the exterior one is predominantly constituted by the black color of the cardboard, on top of which it was offset printed a series of poetic sentences and images.

This double approach came from another story that was crucial to the project: the relation between Harry Pierce and Kurt Schwitters. In the last days of his life, Kurt Schwitters became friends with an English landscape designer called Harry Pierce. This resurgence of the Garden, that suggests a full-circle experience in Schwitters’ life, instigated me to develop a fiction around their relationship. In this speculation, Pierce would be Schwitters’ double, a representation of Schwitters’ repressed desires, what he could have been if he had not lost his childhood garden.

The main idea to the accordion folio was to invoke stories from both characters in both sides of the book structure: on one side, there are ten images of painted trees, taken from some of the species that were part of Harry Pierce’s first attempt to build a garden at the Cylinders Estate. That garden was tragically consumed by a fire that he started and unintentionally lost control when attempting to erase some weeds; on the other side, Kurt Schwitters’ spasmodic dance is recalled proposing a fusion of his body with the surrounding landscape.