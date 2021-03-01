Selected projects • 2020

.
• personal illustration
• Liquid
• illustration for the "Trisity vol.4" exhibition in Gdynia
• Hope
• personal illustration
• Gravity
• client • City Culture Institute in Gdańsk
• City of the future
• client • Petera Sextet jazz band
• Album Cover
• client • New Scientist magazine
• Fusion of minds
• client • Fast Company magazine
• Illustration for the article about covid testing tools
• client • New Scientist magazine
• The new age of sail
• personal work
• Voyage
• personal work
• Watching / Waiting
• client • Fast Company magazine
• illustrations for the article on how mRNA vaccines work