Selected projects • 2020
Ada Zielińska
•  personal illustration
•  Liquid

•  illustration for the "Trisity vol.4" exhibition in Gdynia 
•  Hope




•  personal illustration
•  Gravity




•  client • City Culture Institute in Gdańsk
•  City of the future




•  client • Petera Sextet jazz band
•  Album Cover




•  client • New Scientist magazine
•  Fusion of minds


•  client • Fast Company magazine
•  Illustration for the article about covid testing tools 



•  client • New Scientist magazine
•  The new age of sail


•  personal work
•  Voyage




•  personal work
•  Watching / Waiting



•  client • Fast Company magazine
•  illustrations for the article on how mRNA vaccines work



