Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
SKIN
Multiple Owners
Behance.net

Skin is a short narration about life,
growing up and discovering ourself trought
the struggle and beauty of the life.








Discover our character in AR
on our IG profile.


SKIN
180
1k
13
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Lobster Studio Sofia, Bulgaria
    user's avatar
    Andrea Stragapede London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Fausto Montanari Genoa, Italy
    user's avatar
    Davide Pagliardini Milano, Italy

    SKIN

    180
    1k
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields