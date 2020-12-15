Log In
Discover
Live
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Wacom Cintiq
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
SKIN
Multiple Owners
Lobster Studio
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Andrea Stragapede
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Fausto Montanari
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Davide Pagliardini
Milano, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
12/15/2020
Skin is a short narration about life,
growing up and discovering ourself trought
the struggle and beauty of the life.
Discover
our
character in AR
on our
IG
profile.
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
SKIN
180
1k
13
Published:
December 11th 2020
Multiple Owners
Lobster Studio
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Andrea Stragapede
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Fausto Montanari
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Davide Pagliardini
Milano, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
Lobster Studio
Sofia, Bulgaria
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Andrea Stragapede
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Fausto Montanari
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Davide Pagliardini
Milano, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
SKIN
180
1k
13
Published:
December 11th 2020
Tools
Maxon Cinema 4D
Wacom Cintiq
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Film
,
3D Art
,
3D
animation
Character
character animation
experimental
Film
Independent
lobster studio
lobstertv
short film
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help