O riginOS ™ is the ne w smartphone operating system announced by Vivo, and I was invited to design a few live wallpapers, as part of a new system component called "Kinetic Wallpaper" (aka Behavior Wallpaper) - a highlighted feature in the brand new OriginOS .

The idea comes from the natural interaction between users and the digital device, flowers will gradually open as users exercise more steps throughout the day. When users reach their target steps of the day, the flower will finish the blossom with a cheerful motion.





I brought these full procedural digital CG flowers to life in 4K with my own in-house procedural flower toolkit built within Houdini, all petals are unique to each other just like in real-life. Vivo has granted me great freedom, in both time and art direction, during the process of creation, allowed me to pay close attention to every detail, so I could manage to present the best experience to users through the close collaboration with Vivo’s OriginOS team.



