Kinetic Wallpaper - Vivo OriginOS
OriginOS™ is the new smartphone operating system announced by Vivo, and I was invited to design a few live wallpapers, as part of a new system component called "Kinetic Wallpaper" (aka Behavior Wallpaper) - a highlighted feature in the brand new OriginOS.
The idea comes from the natural interaction between users and the digital device, flowers will gradually open as users exercise more steps throughout the day. When users reach their target steps of the day, the flower will finish the blossom with a cheerful motion.
I brought these full procedural digital CG flowers to life in 4K with my own in-house procedural flower toolkit built within Houdini, all petals are unique to each other just like in real-life. Vivo has granted me great freedom, in both time and art direction, during the process of creation, allowed me to pay close attention to every detail, so I could manage to present the best experience to users through the close collaboration with Vivo’s OriginOS team.
It was my pleasure to be part of this exciting project, with the designs being potentially enjoyed by tens of millions of people everyday, promoting a healthy lifestyle to Vivo users around the world, with the power of design.
Some WIP
Final Outputs
(More to Come)
Here is a demonstration of flowers running in OriginOS (I was responsible only for the content in the first 47s). For full experience you need to try it out in-person with a Vivo smartphone that supports OriginOS.
Thanks for watching!