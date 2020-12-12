Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Eagle Mobile
Multiple Owners
Eagle Mobile by Khabib

Logo, corporate identity, communication graphics and tariff packaging for the new virtual mobile operator Eagle Mobile. A characteristic feature of the operator's pricing policy is that the more friends and relatives are connected to the tariff, the cheaper communication will be for each of the subscribers. This simple and honest message became the basis for the project graphics. 
The operator's symbol is a planing bracket that denotes not only an eagle, but also a union of people at a distance. A laconic black-and-white symbol can be used as a separate corporate element, or placed large under the bleed, forming a plate of the original shape.
Multiple Owners

    Vladimir Lifanov Moscow, Russian Federation
    Michael Luniov Moscow, Russian Federation

