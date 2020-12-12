Design Papers 2021

Europapir is an Austrian company distributing paper all over the world for more than forty years. This is the fifth catalogue that we made for them and it was our great pleasure that we got the chance to develop design for something that we also use daily.
Our basic idea was to examine the relationship between form-function-aestheticism, and we thus treated the very contents of the catalogue, the list of different types of paper, as the main design element.
Catalogue as an object has a fundamental influence on design as a whole, since many design decisions are made based on the paper contained in one such catalogue.
Our idea was for the box, a highly traditional printed product, to be designed so as to evoke the spirit of the modular web aestheticism and data design. The very fold of the box imitates the Infinite Scroll aestheticism of modern websites.
Account Manager: Nenad Vulović
Creative Direction: Nenad Trifunović, Lazar Bodroža
Art Direction: Nenad Trifunović
Design: Nenad Trifunović, Ivan Kostić
Photography: Lumina Images