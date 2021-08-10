"Even the smallest person can change the course of the future."
"The Lord of the Rings" Regular
36 x 24" / 20 color screen print with metallic inks
Timed edition of 2400 / Made for Bottleneck Gallery
under license from New Line Productions.
Printed by VGKids.
AP copies will be available via my online shop
"The Lord of the Rings" Variant
36 x 24" / 14 color screen print with metallic inks
Limited edition of 450 / Made for Bottleneck Gallery
under license from New Line Productions.
Printed by VGKids
AP copies will be available via my online shop
"The Lord of the Rings" Gold Foil Variant
36 x 24" / 14 color screen print with metallic inks
Limited edition of 275 / Made for Bottleneck Gallery
under license from New Line Productions.
Printed by VGKids.
AP copies will be available via my online shop
"The Lord of the Rings" Gold Foil Variant / 14 screens
"The Lord of the Rings" Fine Art Giclee
36 x 24" Fine Art Giclee
Limited edition of 210 / Made for Bottleneck Gallery
under license from New Line Productions.
Printed by Bottleneck Gallery.
J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy world has been a significant part of my childhood: my father read his books to me and my brothers when we were kids. I also remember how impressed and mesmerised I was with Peter Jackson’s adaptation when it first hit the theatres back in 2001. Great casting, costumes, spectacular visuals, music and storytelling throughout. As difficult as it was I wanted to fit the entire trilogy on a single poster size artwork, similar to my previous releases with Bottleneck Gallery for both Star Wars and Indiana Jones trilogy prints. In terms of composition I took inspiration from Renaissance paintings and to some degree from classic fantasy illustrations.
Big thank you to everyone who helped, advised or contributed in any other way, including my brother Krzysztof for helping with the title; my good buddy Tomasz Lassota from Beffio Studio for doing color separations; my pal Piotr Buczkowski from Tato Studio for the 3D renders; Michał Czapski, biggest Tolkien fan I know, who’s input in the first stage of sketching in particular was extremely helpful and lastly to VG Kids for the amazing printing job - Thank you all!
