sms gėlytė by nojus saulytis
My brother's debut into the poetry publishing world. SMS - short messaging service - a metaphor that relates to poetry itself being generally a short message and gėlytė (meaning flower) is the gift to the reader. We explored the phone concept and added a delicate detail - title names are accustomed with their corresponding number titles, numbers you'd have to press on older phones to get the letter you wanted. For instance, using the Lithuanian language mode you'd have to press the number 3 five times to get the letter f. The cover photography was made by the author, taking the picture already in negative/inverted mode, with of course - a phone. Images and drawings gathered from the last 10 years neatly compliment the poems, expanding the reader's imagination into the world that is Nojus. This book is an accomplishment and something we will remember dearly.
If you understand lithuanian, you can purchase the book here!
Book publisher: Kitos knygos
Author: Nojus Saulytis
Photos used in book: Nojus Saulytis
Photography: Kernius Pauliukonis / PACKSHOT