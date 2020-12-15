The Queen's Gambit
A series of mosaic portrait of Beth Harmon aka Anya Taylor-Joy made out of chess symbols. A self initiated project honoring a good book, an interesting mini series and of course an amazing game.
It's an entire world of just 64 squares.
— Beth Harmon
The Queens' Gambit is without doubt the tv series hit of 2020. A year like no other, showed us many unknown and unexpected parts of human soul, identity and behavior. Beth Harmon is a heroine that many could relate with and chess is the platform on which many psychological and sociological schemes can be applied. In 2020 everyone of us had to play a strange chess game against the coronavirus pandemic. It's an ongoing game with many different challenges, unknown moves, obvious and not so obvious strategies, dilemmas and complications. This game against an invisible enemy has shaped our lives and showed us our limitations. But also gave us the ultimate chance to rethink our selves and our civilization.
I have created these series as a side project the last moths. Wanted to build my mosaics on as simple checkerboard with a limited color palette ...stolen by the mini series.
I decided to give all of these digital files for free for all the Beth Harmon fans out there but also for anyone who like to decorate hers or his room with chess and beauty.
You could download all of them from my "The Queen's Gambit Mosaics" folder on Flickr.
Hope you enjoy them.
Let's play!
The Artworks
Some details:
Thanks for being here!