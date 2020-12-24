Куди і звідки | On the Move



У Всесвіті нічого не перебуває у стані повного спокою. Рух є природним: Земля, вода на ній, атмосфера, континенти, усі живі організми перебувають у безперервному русі. Ми ходимо, бігаємо, стрибаємо, повзаємо, пливемо, летимо. Ми мандруємо. Ця книжка розповідає про рух і про мандри – не лише людей, а й тварин, рослин, вітру, води, нашої планети. Вона розповідає про подорожі заради торгівлі чи завоювання, про подорожі задля задоволення і відпочинку чи задля виживання, про наукові експедиції і паломництво. Про міграції, мапи, навігацію і, зрештою, про знаходження свого власного шляху. Два слова, які подорожній найчастіше чує у мандрах – це «куди» і «звідки». «Куди прямуєш?», «Звідки йдеш?». Ця книга – це візуальна й інтелектуальна мандрівка крізь тисячі років у пошуках відповідей на ці і ще багато інших запитань.



The universe is ever on the move: Nothing in it remains completely at rest. Movement is natural: The Earth, the water on it, the atmosphere, the continents, and all living organisms exist in a state of constant motion. We walk, run, jump, crawl, swim, and fly. We travel. This book is about movement and travel—not only by people, but also that of animals, plants, the wind, water, and our planet. It describes journeys for the purpose of trade and commerce, journeys for the purpose of pleasure and repose or for survival, as well as scientific expeditions and pilgrimages. It’s about migrations, maps, navigation, and, finally, about finding one’s one path. The one word that a traveler most often hears in his travels is “where.” “Where are you heading to?”, “Where are you coming from?” This book is a visual and intellectual expedition through thousands of years of movement, in search of answers to these as well as many other questions.





