Theater Erlangen – Seasonal Program 2020/21

The current season booklet of Theater Erlangen reflects the unpredictable nature of the upheaval.

Collages from commonly available visual material bring together changing contexts and times, resulting in surrealistic compositions

of the fa miliar and the foreign.

Each collage interweaves with the core of the play, opening up a further another non-verbal narrative level. A booklet that repeatedly breaks with the visual expectations of the viewer.





The program booklet is available for the current season 2020/21. Softcover, format 165x240 mm, 162 pages,

font type Neue Haas Unica Pro, printed on recycled paper.









