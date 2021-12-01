Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Theater Erlangen – Seasonal Program 2020/21
Neue Gestaltung
Behance.net
Image may contain: watercraft, boat and vehicle
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: clothing
Image may contain: person, art and painting
Image may contain: cartoon, gallery and drawing
Image may contain: human face, poster and illustration
Image may contain: door and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cattle, animal and bull
Image may contain: person and clothing
Image may contain: gallery, room and scene
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: cartoon, different and painting
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: mountain
Image may contain: indoor, wall and landscape
Image may contain: man and person
Image may contain: person, clothing and man
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: screenshot


About the project 

The current season booklet of Theater Erlangen reflects the unpredictable nature of the upheaval. 
Collages from commonly available visual material bring together changing contexts and times, resulting in surrealistic compositions
of the familiar and the foreign. 
Each collage interweaves with the core of the play, opening up a further another non-verbal narrative level. A booklet that repeatedly breaks with the visual expectations of the viewer.

The program booklet is available for the current season 2020/21. Softcover, format 165x240 mm, 162 pages,
font type Neue Haas Unica Pro, printed on recycled paper.


Find us at Home, on InstagramFacebook or Pinterest.

Theater Erlangen – Seasonal Program 2020/21
72
542
4
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Neue Gestaltung Berlin, Germany

    Theater Erlangen – Seasonal Program 2020/21

    „An error has occurred“ — Strangely, but this year's motto under which the Theater Erlangen's program and season booklet has been created. Thus, Read More
    72
    542
    4
    Published:

    Creative Fields