EKA 4 NATURE





is a nature and wildlife oriented project by a 9 years old girl Ekaterina. I was asked to join the project as an illustrator by her dad, an Italian wildlife photographer. Both him and Eka(terina) have won prizes for their photography work. This was one of my favorite projects I worked on so for as an illustrator, also because I was really inspired by the whole family and also for being nature and wildlife enthusiast myself.