My Budapest
Levente Szabo
12/9/2020
A set of personal postcards showing the lovable moments of my city
from the times before the (second) Covid lockdown.
Enjoying Margaret
Island
on a sunny day
Buying a dubious gyros late at night somewhere on the Grand Boulevard
Every summer for four weekends citizens can take over the Liberty Bridge and use it as public space
I was happy with the layouts but it was quite challenging to keep the tone and "busyness" of the sketches in the detailed versions
My Budapest
December 8th 2020
Levente Szabo
Levente Szabo
Budapest, Hungary
My Budapest
December 8th 2020
Graphic Design
Illustration
color
design
illustrations
postcard
risograph
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
