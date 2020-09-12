Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
My Budapest
Levente Szabo
A set of personal postcards showing the lovable moments of my city
from the times before the (second) Covid lockdown.


Enjoying Margaret Island on a sunny day
Buying a dubious gyros late at night somewhere on the Grand Boulevard
Every summer for four weekends citizens can take over the Liberty Bridge and use it as public space
I was happy with the layouts but it was quite challenging to keep the tone and "busyness" of the sketches in the detailed versions
Levente Szabo

    Budapest, Hungary

