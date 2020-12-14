Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
With Love from Domenico & Stefano #DGHOLIDAYS
Happycentro Design Studio
Behance.net
Image may contain: dance and person
"Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana reveal the craftsmanship behind every creation. From the outfits to the collaborations, every detail is a tale of trades and traditions. From the hands of artisans to yours, for the perfect gift.”

Dolce&Gabbana launch “With Love from Domenico and Stefano”, the #DGHolidays 2020 Campaign.

A hymn to craftsmanship, a storytelling that tastes like daydreams. A sort of hidden cam shows Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are preparing to celebrate holidays. We see them packaging some gift moved by the values they hold most dear, namely those of craftsmanship and Made in Italy.

Our friends at Happy Finish had fun with us to bring to life a project inspired by the same artisanal approach.

We put on set the italian DNA that Dolce & Gabbana are made of mixing with the right dose of irony. Above all to permeate the entire project with optimism and positivity.

As usual, we managed the entire production process. From first sketches to the last note. 

Moreover, the new challenge was combining real environments, that we shot “blind” at the DG head quarter, with stopmotion animation made in studio.

The mannequins featuring Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were 3D sculpted and, in particular, the heads were made starting from stylists pictures, then 3D printed with DLP technology.

 In other words, a little bit tricky 🙂

After that, discover more at With Love From Domenico & Stefano and have fun!​​​​​​​

SHORT EDITS
FOR SOCIAL MEDIA 
CAMPAIGN




SOME BUZZ ABOUT 
THE UPCOMING FILM




HAPPY HOLIDAYS


Client: DOLCE & GABBANA
Executive Production Company: Happy Finish 
Produced & Directed by: Happycentro​​​​​​​

Project Management: Pietro Cavalleri & Federico Padovani
Art Director: Federico Galvani
Dop: Federico Padovani
Animation: The Amazing Nicola Smanio & Federico Padovani
Photography on location: Severino Orlandi by Studio Giovetti
Editing, Compositing & Color Grading: The One & Only Nicholas Bertini, Federico Galvani, Nicola Smanio
Sculpting: Alessio Danubio
Costume Design: Dolce & Gabbana
Storyboard & Props Design: Andrea Alice Bronzetti & Erica Zipoli
Production Assistant: Vera Leanza
Still Life Photography: Davide Pellegrin
Photo Editing: Marco OIO Oliosi
Music: Dance Of The Mirlitons by Pëtr Il’ič Tchaikovsky Arr. Julian Gallant | Jeff Meegan | David Tobin | Rob Kelly
Sound Design: TVCulture
Making Of: Stefi Cossu & Federico Padovani

Special thanks to: Mirko Scolari @ Happy Finish and kind people @ Dolce & Gabbana
With Love from Domenico & Stefano #DGHOLIDAYS
84
595
5
Published:
user's avatar
Happycentro Design Studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Happycentro Design Studio Verona, Italy

    With Love from Domenico & Stefano #DGHOLIDAYS

    84
    595
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields