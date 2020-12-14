With Love from Domenico & Stefano #DGHOLIDAYS

"Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana reveal the craftsmanship behind every creation. From the outfits to the collaborations, every detail is a tale of trades and traditions. From the hands of artisans to yours, for the perfect gift.”





Dolce&Gabbana #DGHolidays launch “With Love from Domenico and Stefano”, the2020 Campaign.





A hymn to craftsmanship, a storytelling that tastes like daydreams. A sort of hidden cam shows Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are preparing to celebrate holidays. We see them packaging some gift moved by the values they hold most dear, namely those of craftsmanship and Made in Italy.





Happy Finish Our friends athad fun with us to bring to life a project inspired by the same artisanal approach.





We put on set the italian DNA that Dolce & Gabbana are made of mixing with the right dose of irony. Above all to permeate the entire project with optimism and positivity.





As usual, we managed the entire production process. From first sketches to the last note.





Moreover, the new challenge was combining real environments, that we shot “blind” at the DG head quarter, with stopmotion animation made in studio.







The mannequins featuring Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were 3D sculpted and, in particular, the heads were made starting from stylists pictures, then 3D printed with DLP technology.





In other words, a little bit tricky 🙂



