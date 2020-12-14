With Love from Domenico & Stefano #DGHOLIDAYS

"Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana reveal the craftsmanship behind every creation. From the outfits to the collaborations, every detail is a tale of trades and traditions. From the hands of artisans to yours, for the perfect gift.”
Dolce&Gabbana launch “With Love from Domenico and Stefano”, the #DGHolidays 2020 Campaign.
A hymn to craftsmanship, a storytelling that tastes like daydreams. A sort of hidden cam shows Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are preparing to celebrate holidays. We see them packaging some gift moved by the values they hold most dear, namely those of craftsmanship and Made in Italy.
Our friends at Happy Finish had fun with us to bring to life a project inspired by the same artisanal approach.
We put on set the italian DNA that Dolce & Gabbana are made of mixing with the right dose of irony. Above all to permeate the entire project with optimism and positivity.
As usual, we managed the entire production process. From first sketches to the last note.
Moreover, the new challenge was combining real environments, that we shot “blind” at the DG head quarter, with stopmotion animation made in studio.
The mannequins featuring Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana were 3D sculpted and, in particular, the heads were made starting from stylists pictures, then 3D printed with DLP technology.
In other words, a little bit tricky 🙂
After that, discover more at With Love From Domenico & Stefano and have fun!
Client: DOLCE & GABBANA
Executive Production Company: Happy Finish
Produced & Directed by: Happycentro
Project Management: Pietro Cavalleri & Federico Padovani
Art Director: Federico Galvani
Dop: Federico Padovani
Animation: The Amazing Nicola Smanio & Federico Padovani
Photography on location: Severino Orlandi by Studio Giovetti
Editing, Compositing & Color Grading: The One & Only Nicholas Bertini, Federico Galvani, Nicola Smanio
Sculpting: Alessio Danubio
Costume Design: Dolce & Gabbana
Storyboard & Props Design: Andrea Alice Bronzetti & Erica Zipoli
Production Assistant: Vera Leanza
Still Life Photography: Davide Pellegrin
Photo Editing: Marco OIO Oliosi
Music: Dance Of The Mirlitons by Pëtr Il’ič Tchaikovsky Arr. Julian Gallant | Jeff Meegan | David Tobin | Rob Kelly
Sound Design: TVCulture
Making Of: Stefi Cossu & Federico Padovani
Special thanks to: Mirko Scolari @ Happy Finish and kind people @ Dolce & Gabbana